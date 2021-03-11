comscore Oahu businesses, residents clean up from flood as the downpour continues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu businesses, residents clean up from flood as the downpour continues

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY RYZONE MEDIA

    This courtesy footage shows an aerial view of Haleiwa. Tuesday's torrential rainstorm flooded the North Shore community.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Anna Pacheco helped a lunch wagon owner clear debris and mud in Haleiwa on Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Anna Pacheco helped a lunch wagon owner clear debris and mud in Haleiwa on Wednesday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Vehicles navigated floodwater Wednesday near Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu. The state endured a second straight day of heavy rain and flooding.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Vehicles navigated floodwater Wednesday near Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu. The state endured a second straight day of heavy rain and flooding.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Neighbors and friends pitched in Wednesday to dig out lunch wagon businesses in Haleiwa after torrential rain caused extensive flooding.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Neighbors and friends pitched in Wednesday to dig out lunch wagon businesses in Haleiwa after torrential rain caused extensive flooding.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Paukauila Stream in Waialua flooded the home of Tina Mikhael and Jack Lovell. An inch of mud covered all the floors and furnishings. Lovell on Wednesday tried pushing some of the mud out of the house.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Paukauila Stream in Waialua flooded the home of Tina Mikhael and Jack Lovell. An inch of mud covered all the floors and furnishings. Lovell on Wednesday tried pushing some of the mud out of the house.

The day after heavy flooding on Oahu’s North Shore, residents and businesses began cleaning the caked-on mud and debris from their properties, while trying to salvage their belongings — all before rain struck the island again. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 48 new infections as statewide tally tops 28K

Scroll Up