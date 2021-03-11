Oahu businesses, residents clean up from flood as the downpour continues
VIDEO COURTESY RYZONE MEDIA
This courtesy footage shows an aerial view of Haleiwa. Tuesday's torrential rainstorm flooded the North Shore community.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anna Pacheco helped a lunch wagon owner clear debris and mud in Haleiwa on Wednesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Vehicles navigated floodwater Wednesday near Kamehameha Highway in Kahaluu. The state endured a second straight day of heavy rain and flooding.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Neighbors and friends pitched in Wednesday to dig out lunch wagon businesses in Haleiwa after torrential rain caused extensive flooding.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Paukauila Stream in Waialua flooded the home of Tina Mikhael and Jack Lovell. An inch of mud covered all the floors and furnishings. Lovell on Wednesday tried pushing some of the mud out of the house.
