The Liliuokalani Trust has hired three employees:

>> Kaohinani Daniels has been appointed assistant to the president. Daniels has more than two decades of experience as a professional arts educator at institutions including Kamehameha Schools and Ohia Productions. She most recently worked for Mid-Pacific Institute, where she was the contemporary dance instructor for nearly 20 years.

>> Ellise Fujii has been hired as director of communications and marketing. She has more than a decade of experience in leading and advising both for-profit and nonprofit organizations in these areas. Previously, she was director of development and marketing at the Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council and was director of development and public relations at Pacific Forum, Center for Strategic and International Studies.

>> Sherman Wong has been named director of design and construction. Wong has more than two decades of experience in managing design and construction of complex projects for organizations including the University of Hawaii, Kiewit Building Group, Castle &Cooke and Hawaiian Dredging. Most recently he served as the senior account manager for South Carolina-­based Gordian Group Inc.

