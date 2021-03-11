comscore Even though it is No. 1, Hawaii wants to be hunter, not hunted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Even though it is No. 1, Hawaii wants to be hunter, not hunted

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / 2020 Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle (10) and Guilherme Voss (21) blocked a shot against Harvard last January at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    ANDREW LEE / 2020

    Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle (10) and Guilherme Voss (21) blocked a shot against Harvard last January at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Although Hawaii wears the target as the top-ranked men’s volleyball team in the country, the Rainbow Warriors maintain the perspective of a hunter. Read more

Previous Story
Ferd Lewis: It’s lucrative time to be a franchise quarterback

Scroll Up