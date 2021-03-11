Hawaii adds highly regarded offensive line coach from Oregon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A’Lique Terry will join the University of Hawaii football team’s coaching staff to assist with the Rainbow Warriors’ offensive line, the school announced on Wednesday.

Terry spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Oregon working with the Ducks’ offensive line and will focus on coaching UH’s interior linemen. Sam Bennett, UH’s run game coordinator/offensive line coach last season, will oversee the tackles and tight ends.

“A’Lique is a dynamic, fundamental teacher of offensive linemen and that was evident during the interview process,” UH coach Todd Graham said in a release from the school. “One of the unique things about him is his teaching drill presentation. He was trained by the best offensive line coach in the country in LeCharles Bentley and comes from a school (Oregon) that develops one of the best offensive lines in the country. He is a smart guy and fits perfectly in our culture of discipline.”

Originally from Miami, Fla., Terry was a center at Wake Forest and later served as the quality control coach for the offensive line and quarterbacks with the Demon Deacons. At Oregon, he worked with a Ducks offense that was a 2019 finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding offensive unit.

Terry is the second new addition to the UH coaching staff this offseason, joining Marcus Davis, who was hired as wide receivers coach last week. Bo Graham was named offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach after serving as the running backs coach/passing game coordinator last season. Trent Figg, UH’s chief of staff, added the role of associate head coach of the defense.

Three members of UH’s offensive coaching staff have moved on in recent weeks. Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion accepted the same position at Pittsburgh and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach G.J. Kinne joined the new staff at Central Florida. UH also announced that co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers coach Tony Hull will not return.