UH drops water polo opener

UC San Diego’s Grace Pevehouse scored four goals, including the game-winner, to lead the 10th-ranked Tritons to a 10-9 win over the No. 7 University of Hawaii water polo team on Wednesday in San Diego.

Pevehouse scored the tie-breaking goal on a 6-on-5 with 4:55 left in the fourth quarter and the Tritons held off the Rainbow Wahine in UH’s season opener. Lalelei Mataafa and Lucia Gomez De La Puenta scored two goals each for UH in the Big West match.

The Wahine and Tritons meet again today in a nonconference match.

UH’s Lund qualifies for NCAA diving meet

Hawaii freshman Elma Lund qualified for the NCAA swimming and diving championships with a ninth-place finish in the women’s platform event at the NCAA Zone E Championships on Wednesday in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Lund posted a total score of 466.70 earn a spot in next week’s NCAA meet in Greensboro, N.C.

Max Burman finished fourth in the 1-meter contest with a score of 647.75 and qualified for the NCAA meet in the event. He previously qualified in the 3-meter.