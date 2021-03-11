comscore UH drops water polo opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH drops water polo opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

UC San Diego’s Grace Pevehouse scored four goals, including the game-winner, to lead the 10th-ranked Tritons to a 10-9 win over the No. 7 University of Hawaii water polo team on Wednesday in San Diego. Read more

Previous Story
Ferd Lewis: It’s lucrative time to be a franchise quarterback

Scroll Up