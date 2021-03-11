Hawaii Beat | Sports UH drops water polo opener By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! UC San Diego’s Grace Pevehouse scored four goals, including the game-winner, to lead the 10th-ranked Tritons to a 10-9 win over the No. 7 University of Hawaii water polo team on Wednesday in San Diego. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. UC San Diego’s Grace Pevehouse scored four goals, including the game-winner, to lead the 10th-ranked Tritons to a 10-9 win over the No. 7 University of Hawaii water polo team on Wednesday in San Diego. Pevehouse scored the tie-breaking goal on a 6-on-5 with 4:55 left in the fourth quarter and the Tritons held off the Rainbow Wahine in UH’s season opener. Lalelei Mataafa and Lucia Gomez De La Puenta scored two goals each for UH in the Big West match. The Wahine and Tritons meet again today in a nonconference match. UH’s Lund qualifies for NCAA diving meet Hawaii freshman Elma Lund qualified for the NCAA swimming and diving championships with a ninth-place finish in the women’s platform event at the NCAA Zone E Championships on Wednesday in Flagstaff, Ariz. Lund posted a total score of 466.70 earn a spot in next week’s NCAA meet in Greensboro, N.C. Max Burman finished fourth in the 1-meter contest with a score of 647.75 and qualified for the NCAA meet in the event. He previously qualified in the 3-meter. Previous Story Ferd Lewis: It’s lucrative time to be a franchise quarterback