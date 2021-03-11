Rainbows face rising Riverside program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAS VEGAS >> There are many things to do your way in the hotels near Frank Sinatra Drive.

There is a shark-reef aquarium, a Michael Jackson exhibit, and a shop that promises the coldest beverages in Vegas.

None of those are options for the University of Hawaii’s men’s basketball team, which has been in lockdown mode approaching tonight’s quarterfinal game against UC Riverside in the Big West tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The ’Bows in the bubble eat meals in their hotel rooms, practice on a makeshift court in a conference room, and avoid idling in lobbies. Since arriving in town on Monday, the ’Bows are tested each day for the coronavirus, up from thrice-weekly testing during the regular season.

“At the end of the day,” forward Casdon Jardine said of the self-imposed sacrifices, “we get an opportunity to compete. It’s an opportunity not many people get.”

The ’Bows were the only team to play all 18 games against fully accredited Big West teams. In a full-circle scenario, the ’Bows face a team they have not played since their league-opening weekend. The ’Bows lost four of their first five Big West games, then won eight of the next 13 to close the regular season.

“We’re hoping we’ve got this final push in us,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “Conference tournament is a different animal.”

UCR completed its best Big West season since gaining membership two decades ago. The Highlanders’ 8-4 league record ties for their most victories, and it was achieved in four fewer games than the 2008-09 team that went 8-8.

The building process began three years ago under David Patrick, who is part of the expanding Saint Mary’s coaching fraternity that includes Ganot. Patrick wanted to develop UCR into “Saint Mary’s South,” meaning an emphasis on defense, high assist-to-turnover ratio and workmanlike character. Also following Saint Mary’s recruiting philosophy, Patrick sought prospects from Down Under. When Patrick departed last summer, Mike Magpayo was promoted to interim head coach. Magpayo retained the so-called brick defense, reached out to post Arinze Chidom and point guard Zyon Pullin, and remained committed to Australia and New Zealand. Assistant coach Michael Czepil was born in Melbourne and is the point recruiter in Australia. This year’s Highlanders have nine players from Australia or New Zealand.

“The joke is, ‘we’re out-numbered; the Americans are out-numbered here in our program,’” Magpayo said. “We are very, very Saint Mary’s South.”

Jock Perry, a 7-foot-1 center, is an Australian who played his first three seasons at Saint Mary’s. Perry is key to the Highlanders’ schemes. On defense, UCR uses a double post to protect the lane while the guards pressure the perimeters. The intent is to deny the 3s, and force opponents to shoot 2s over Perry and Chidom. On offense, Perry and Chidom are accurate outside shooters, making them tough covers for traditional posts.

The ’Bows hope to counter with their quicker front court. Jardine, who can shoot 3s or post up, had a career-high 26 points against UCR. UH’s two posts, James Jean-Marie and Mate Colina, have stretchable range. Jean-Marie is the more creative scorer, Colina is an active defender who can guard near and away from the rim.

“We’re expecting a physical game,” Jardine said. “They’ve got a big team. They’ve got some scrappy guards, some good guards. We know the team we’re about to play. That’s the beauty of the conference tournament. It’s who can prepare the best, who can execute the best, and who can be the most together. I can say we’re doing what we can, and taking the steps, so that team is us.”

BWC TOURNAMENT

at Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

>> Who: Hawaii (11-9, 9-9 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (13-7, 8-4)

>> When: 6 p.m. today

>> Radio: 1420-AM

>> Live stream: ESPN3