Ideally, what role would HCDA play in the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and surrounding areas?

The area is being envisioned as a mixed-use entertainment district anchored by a new Aloha Stadium. HCDA can offer its expertise in improving infrastructure and developing mixed-use projects. HCDA has considerable experience … in Kakaako. That experience can be leveraged in the new Aloha Stadium District. We have been collaborating with the Department of Accounting and General Services and the Stadium Authority on this project.

More broadly, do you think the authority is achieving its function of streamlining redevelopment in specially defined areas?

Yes, by working with the community and stakeholders in each district, HCDA has developed plans and rules that guide the redevelopment in those areas. Then, we collaborate with other agencies and private entities to implement the plans.

Recognizing the need to revitalize and improve Kakaako, the Hawaii Community Development Authority was created by the state Legislature in 1976 to, among other things, improve infrastructure to spur development by private parties. That has resulted in development of a substantial number of affordable housing, commercial and retail projects, educational and facilities like the John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaii Cancer Center, and Hawaii Technology Development Corporation’s Sand Box in Kakaako.

Then there is the economic impact side of it. Close to $10 billion of private construction spending has been invested in Kakaako, creating thousands of affordable housing and jobs for local families and supporting local businesses. I don’t believe any other part of urban Honolulu has seen this level of improvement and economic activity.

Any thoughts on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ renewed proposal for condominium high-rises in Kakaako Makai?

There was strong community opposition to HCDA’s proposed mixed-use, residential development in Kakaako Makai in 2005. As a result, the Legislature amended HCDA’s statutes to prohibit residential development in Kakaako Makai and required HCDA to develop a community-based vision for Kakaako Makai.

Following that, working with the community, a 14-point guiding principle for development in Kakaako was developed and adopted by the HCDA. Subsequently, in 2012, nine parcels of lands in Kakaako Makai were transferred to OHA.

We understand OHA’s need to increase revenue and income from its properties, including its Kakaako Makai properties, to provide more services and programs for Native Hawaiians. OHA was involved earlier with the community in developing the guiding principles for Kakaako Makai, and I hope OHA and the community can again work together in creating a new vision for OHA in Kakaako Makai.

How do you answer those who say there aren’t enough affordable units being built in Kakaako?

Around 34% of all housing units built in Kakaako are affordable. A total of 12,598 residential units as of now have been completed, under construction or permitted by the HCDA. Out of that, 4,249 units are affordable, of which 1,859 units are affordable rental units.

These rental units are affordable to families with a household income of up to $101,600. Most rental units are affordable to families with a household income of $72,300 or below.

Housing affordability in Kakaako covers the income spectrum from 140% of area median income ($142,250 for a four-person household) to as low as 30% of area median income ($36,150 for a four-person household), making it a truly mixed-income community.

HCDA is not done yet with developing affordable housing in Kakaako. New residential developments in Kakaako are required to provide 20% of the units as affordable housing units. In the coming years we will see more affordable housing being developed in Kakaako. HCDA is looking to invest in developing more affordable housing in the district.

The bulk of affordable housing in Kakaako has been produced without any funding from the state, except for the cost of infrastructure improvements.

The state’s investment in Kakaako, in improving infrastructure, has spurred private development and enabled HCDA to fulfill its mission.

What would help to advance the redevelopment of Kalaeloa (site of the former Barbers Point Naval Air Station)?

Infrastructure improvement, primarily. Lack of a reliable power grid in Kalaeloa is a challenge. Last year, HCDA completed a power line along Fort Barrette Road and Enterprise Road to Midway Road which benefits areas along that corridor, including the state Department of Transportation. There were also several photovoltaic projects completed in Kalaeloa that help the state meet its clean energy goals.

These projects address reliable energy needs for Kalaeloa while creating jobs and spurring development in the district.

We also need to look at upgrading the water and sewer infrastructure.

THE BIO FILE

>> Title: Executive director, Hawaii Community Development Authority; previously was HCDA director of planning and development

>> Professional: Licensed professional engineer and licensed professional architect in Hawaii.

>> Personal: Born in a small village in Nepal, grew up in Kathmandu; living in Hawaii for more than 30 years.

>> Education: Master’s degree in civil engineering; MBA (finance), University of Hawaii-Manoa.

>> One more thing: “When I was in school someone gave me a portrait of Albert Einstein with the quote ‘Imagination is more important than knowledge.’ … Later I read somewhere that the context of the quote was that as a young adult Einstein used to imagine what the world would look like if he was riding on a rainbow, and that imagination led to his discovery of special theory of relativity. To me the message of the quote was that just having knowledge doesn’t get you anywhere if you can’t imagine where you want to go or what you want to do. Imagination creates the vision, and knowledge gives you the tools to get there. Without the vision, the tool is not of much use.”