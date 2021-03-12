Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Childish, cartoonish mockery of Asians Today Updated 6:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s distressing that Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck parodied Asian speech and people with gestures that were cartoonish — not to mention juvenile. It is unsurprising that the Kauai Police Commission found that to be a violation of racial discrimination policies. This kind of expression is jarring especially now, with stories of anti-Asian tensions and violence reported from the mainland. Whatever the intent was here, Hawaii just can’t head one foot down such a path, or tolerate such ignorance or mockery by a ranking official. Previous Story Letters: Stop whining, grow up and put on your mask; Woes of Harry, Meghan don’t amount to much; $6.1 billion outrageous federal pork spending