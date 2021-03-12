comscore Kauai’s north shore cut off by mudslide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai’s north shore cut off by mudslide

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

    A major landslide on Kuhio Highway has cut off access to Kauai's north shore.

  • COURTESY PHOTO A landslide Thursday covered Kuhio Highway on Kauai, isolating Hanalei. Officials foresee the highway remaining closed through at least Tuesday.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    A landslide Thursday covered Kuhio Highway on Kauai, isolating Hanalei. Officials foresee the highway remaining closed through at least Tuesday.

  • COURTESY PHOTO The mudslide fell from the cliffside just below the upper portion of Kuhio Highway straight down to a lower section of the road, completely blocking access.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The mudslide fell from the cliffside just below the upper portion of Kuhio Highway straight down to a lower section of the road, completely blocking access.

A massive landslide in Hanalei, blocking the only access for vehicular traffic in and out of Kauai’s north shore, topped the myriad problems resulting from thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding that have stretched across the islands, hitting Kauai and Oahu particularly hard at daybreak Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 60 new coronavirus infections as the statewide tally climbs to 28,081

Scroll Up