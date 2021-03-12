Kauai’s north shore cut off by mudslide
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:57 p.m.
VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
A major landslide on Kuhio Highway has cut off access to Kauai's north shore.
COURTESY PHOTO
A landslide Thursday covered Kuhio Highway on Kauai, isolating Hanalei. Officials foresee the highway remaining closed through at least Tuesday.
COURTESY PHOTO
The mudslide fell from the cliffside just below the upper portion of Kuhio Highway straight down to a lower section of the road, completely blocking access.
