Rail boss offers apology for not telling board of $3B deficit

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

The rail project’s interim boss apologized to several board members Thursday for not alerting them that the $11 billion project’s deficit has ballooned to $3 billion, but promised more details ahead of next week’s full board meeting. Read more

