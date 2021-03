Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The reopening of Honolulu bars and nightclubs this week is too late for too many, an attorney representing some of them said Friday.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Thursday an agreement with the state that allows for “the hundred-some-odd bars” on Oahu to reopen after being closed 10 months of the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. David Ige and Blangiardi’s predecessor, Kirk Caldwell.

Some bars reopened Thursday; others will next week. The problem is that many others don’t have the resources to ever do so again, attorney James DiPasquale said.

“A ridiculous number of them, probably half or more, are permanently shut. For them the damage has been done, the die has been cast,” DiPasquale said. “We have every intention of filing in state court. Whether that is class action or for specific plaintiffs hasn’t been determined yet.”

DiPasquale said he “voluntarily discontinued” a federal suit filed last year against the state of Hawaii and City and County of Honolulu in order to sue in state court now. A federal judge ruled in December against an injunction that would have opened bars immediately.

Last year’s suit sought $50 million in damages to potentially be split among Honolulu bars. It claimed the owners’ civil rights were violated because they were closed while other establishments serving alcohol were allowed to remain open.

One of the plaintiffs is Bill Comerford, owner of four bars that employed 80 people and are now closed. Comerford is also president of the Hawaii Bar Owners Association.

Comerford said the forced shutdowns “destroyed” his businesses. He also repeated claims denied last year by the Honolulu Liquor Commission that it was used by Caldwell to target Comerford’s businesses.

“Why? Because I dared to speak the truth,” he said.

Although he said it’s too late for him, Comerford commended Blangiardi for adjusting the city’s four-tier system to allow the bars to open now.

”I’m thankful on behalf of the other small bars,” Comerford said. “They may see a glimmer of hope now.”

Honolulu Tavern was among the ones to reopen Thursday, and it was busy with customers early Friday afternoon.

Legends Sports Pub will open Monday, owner John Harrison said.

“It was a little bit short notice. We’ve got a lot of stuff to take care of,” he said. “Deliveries, staff training. But we’ll be back in full swing for St. Patrick’s Day (on Wednesday).”

Shonna Hammon of Honolulu met up with work friends and stopped at a few bars and clubs in the Chinatown area Thursday night.

She said they enjoyed the change to midnight closing instead of 10 p.m., also announced by Blangiardi on Thursday.

“We felt celebratory, like kids being given a longer curfew,” she said. “More relaxing, less rushed. It felt like really going out, not just eating. It felt hopeful. It’s not about the drinking; it’s about hope and freedom. Mentally uplifting.”

The timing is good for the businesses since many people are receiving $1,400 stimulus checks this month. Also, the NCAA basketball tournament and spring break — two events that draw people to bars — are coming up.

St. Patrick’s Day is also traditionally a time to celebrate at taverns. But that won’t be happening at Comerford’s four Irish-themed bars, which might never reopen. Government business assistance barely matched licensing and taxes; he saw no sense in renewing leases; and his business insurance expires soon, he said.

“It won’t save me now,” he said. “Opening now would just be going further into the hole.”