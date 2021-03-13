comscore Reopening full highway on Kauai might take 3 months | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Reopening full highway on Kauai might take 3 months

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

    A major landslide on Kuhio Highway has cut off access to Kauai's north shore.

  • COURTESY CHIPPER WICHMAN An aerial photo taken Thursday shows the proximity of the Kauai Police and Fire departments’ parking lot to the landslide on Kuhio Highway.

  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Tarp covered the top of the hillside Friday.

A state Department of Transportation official says it could take three months at best for Kuhio Highway to fully reopen after Thursday’s Hanalei landslide that has cut off Kauai’s north shore community from the rest of the island. Read more

