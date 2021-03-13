Reopening full highway on Kauai might take 3 months
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
A major landslide on Kuhio Highway has cut off access to Kauai's north shore.
COURTESY CHIPPER WICHMAN
An aerial photo taken Thursday shows the proximity of the Kauai Police and Fire departments’ parking lot to the landslide on Kuhio Highway.
-
COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Tarp covered the top of the hillside Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree