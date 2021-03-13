comscore Rain costs Hawaii series opener with UH Hilo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rain costs Hawaii series opener with UH Hilo

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A scheduled four-game series between the University of Hawaii baseball team and Hawaii Hilo was reduced to three when Friday’s opener was canceled due to inclement weather. Read more

