Top-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball shares the wealth in sweep

Balanced early and efficient throughout, top-ranked Hawaii swept past No. 3 UC Santa Barbara in the second match of their Big West men’s volleyball series on Friday in Santa Barbara, Calif.

UH senior Rado Parapunov hammered 16 kills and freshman outside hitter Chaz Galloway put away all eight of his attempts in the Rainbow Warriors’ 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Gauchos at Robertson Gym.

Senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman, coming off a career-high 14 kills in UH’s series-opening win on Thursday, finished with eight kills in nine swings and the Warriors hit .388 to UCSB’s .172 while improving to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Big West play.

UH claimed both of the designated conference meetings in the three-game series, and the Warriors conclude their second road trip of the season today with a nonconference match with the Gauchos (4-2, 0-2 BWC).

“These are important matches,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “While it’s not a league match, it’s still two top-ranked teams playing, so we’re gonna do everything we can to win.”

After dropping the first set on Thursday, the Warriors set the tone early in Friday’s rematch. UH setter Jakob Thelle orchestrated a balanced attack that hit .500 in the opening set. While Parapunov led the way with four kills in the set, Galloway, Colton Cowell and Guilherme Voss had three each and Thelle put down two of his own.

Wade credited the even distribution with UH’s serve reception, noting Galloway’s passing in his return to the starting lineup to go along with his hitting performance. He led the team with 22 service receptions and finished without an error.

“He was great. I was kind of back and forth on starting him or Spyros (Chakas),” Wade said. “They both have played well throughout the season and Chaz has been a better receiver throughout our offseason training, so we valued that a little higher tonight.

“The hitting he did great, 8-for-8’s obviously really impressive. But it’s his overall game. He had a really nice move blocking on a back set and the reception’s the part that’s going to get him on the floor and keep him on the floor.

“When you’re taking care of the first ball and the setter’s got all options, then you can keep everybody involved, for sure.”

UH trailed 8-6 in the second set before surging ahead with a 4-0 run on a kill in the middle by Gasman, two from Parapunov and a Gasman block.

The Warriors led by as many as five and a Gauchos comeback was doused when UCSB’s Roy McFarland served into the net to give UH set point. A block by Cowell and Gasman gave UH a two-set lead.

Parapunov took over early in the third set, putting down UH’s first four points. UCSB closed to 16-15 before a Cowell kill sparked a 5-1 UH run capped by an ace by Brett Sheward off the bench. The Warriors were able to sideout from there and closed the afternoon when Parapunov pounded an overpass on match point.

Gasman was in on four of UH’s seven blocks, while UCSB finished with three. The Warriors also posted 35 digs to the Gauchos’ 23. Parapunov, who hit .407, and Thelle (38 assists) led UH with eight digs each and Gage Worsley had seven.

“Defensively we’ve stepped up,” Wade said. “They were outdigging us by a pretty good clip and even in the first set (on Thursday) they outdug us and we’ve done better behind the block. That was one of the things that we’ve been working on in the practice gym, so it’s nice to see it materialize in a match.”