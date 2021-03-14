comscore Ciana Pelekai brings island charm to NBC’s ‘The Voice’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Ciana Pelekai brings island charm to NBC’s ‘The Voice’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:54 p.m.
  • COURTESY NBC Ciana Pelekai performed “Dance Monkey” by the Australian ­artist Tones and I during her debut Monday on “The Voice.” Pelekai was selected to join coach John Legend’s team.

    COURTESY NBC

    Ciana Pelekai performed “Dance Monkey” by the Australian ­artist Tones and I during her debut Monday on “The Voice.” Pelekai was selected to join coach John Legend’s team.

Persistence paid off for singer Ciana Pelekai. And perhaps a change in scenery to Hawaii’s “ninth” island as well. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii singer Ciana Pelekai joins Team Legend on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Scroll Up