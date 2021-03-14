K-Drama: Young Hye sheds tears for daughter on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 11

6:40 p.m. today

Young Hye visits Ru Ri at her workplace without Ru Ri knowing. There, she sees how Ae Ri and Ji Shim dump on Ru Ri and cries for her daughter.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. today

Kevin suspects that Hwa Young has had a child in the past. But Hwa Young hides Tae Yang’s existence to him. Shocked by Hwa Young’s words, Kevin ends up suffering a seizure from alcohol withdrawal.

“Penthouse #2”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yoon-hee has a stranglehold on Seo-jin. The further Seo-jin is backed into a corner, the happier Yoon-hee becomes and even Dantae is getting a kick out of it. Meanwhile, Ro-na learns of the heinous crime her mom committed and makes a big decision.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Mari learns about the terror that her daughter, Jenny, had to live through. She turns her wrath on her daughter’s harassers. Meanwhile, Dantae becomes furious when he finds out that Seo-jin was with another man in the hotel. Seo-jin warns him that their wedding cannot be called off yet.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 25-26

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jung-min tells Ji-eun that she can use him as she pleases. Mi-ran goes about tormenting Ji-eun, who works as her helper, and ­Se-hoon falls for her act. Ji-eun finds out that Mi-ran installed cameras in Se-hoon’s house and the two of them go head-to-head in a battle of wills.

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-eun confesses to Jung-min that the house she works at used to be her childhood house and that she just quit. Mi-ran’s obsession for Se-hoon grows by the day, driving Se-hoon away from her. When Mi-ran learns that Jung-min is interested in Ji-eun, she provokes Se-hoon with it. Jung-min’s feelings for Ji-eun deepen.

“W”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Friday

Kang Chul wakes up as if nothing’s happened, but Yeon-joo is chased as a criminal on the run in Kang Chul’s world. Yeon-joo proposes to Kang Chul to make a sequel. Kang Chul gives up trying to find the real criminal.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Saturday

As Kang Chul witnesses Yeon-joo’s bleeding hand, he becomes fearful when he realizes that she could actually die. The culprit makes it out into a real world, and points a gun at Yeon-joo. Kang Chul asks Yeon-joo to draw so he can reverse the situation.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.