On the Scene with Marina Del Ray of ‘Stadium Queens LIVE!’
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
COURTESY MARK IMAIZUMI
Mark Imaizumi was living back in Hilo when a friend suggested that he go in drag to a Halloween party.
COURTESY MIKE BAMBI PHOTOGRAPHY
This month Marina Del Rey takes the stage once again with five other showgirl stars — GDolce, Shalani Dante, Apple Aday, Jerrica Benton and Maddalynn Ashton — in “Stadium Queens LIVE!”
