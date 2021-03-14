Community musters help for North Shore, Windward Oahu flood victims
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Residents and volunteers organized supplies Saturday at the Hauula Civic Center. Tom Short, above, was one of about a dozen volunteers from the nonprofit My Brother’s Keeper who took a trip from Makaha to help with the North Shore flooding. He helped sort clothing that was donated.
PHOTOS BY MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ray Sheldon, president
of My Brother’s Keeper, helped unload donated goods Saturday at the Hauula Civic Center.
Privately owned companies brought excavators to remove debris caused by the recent flood. Above, a worker cleared a privately owned bridge Saturday that had allowed the water to divert to houses below.