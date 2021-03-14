comscore Community musters help for North Shore, Windward Oahu flood victims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Community musters help for North Shore, Windward Oahu flood victims

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Residents and volunteers organized supplies Saturday at the Hauula Civic Center. Tom Short, above, was one of about a dozen volunteers from the nonprofit My Brother’s Keeper who took a trip from Makaha to help with the North Shore flooding. He helped sort clothing that was donated.

  • PHOTOS BY MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • Ray Sheldon, president of My Brother’s Keeper, helped unload donated goods Saturday at the Hauula Civic Center.

  • Photos by Mark Ladao / mladao@staradvertiser.com Privately owned companies brought excavators to remove debris caused by the recent flood. Above, a worker cleared a privately owned bridge Saturday that had allowed the water to divert to houses below.

