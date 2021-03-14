comscore Financing issues often complicate public-private partnerships in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Financing issues often complicate public-private partnerships in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / APRIL 2019 The state picked Honey Bee USA Inc. to develop and repair facilities at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor in 2009, but the developer subsequently defaulted on rent.

    The state picked Honey Bee USA Inc. to develop and repair facilities at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor in 2009, but the developer subsequently defaulted on rent.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2012 The state developed the initial phase of a project to build the UH West Oahu campus, which opened in 2012, after a P3 deal reached in 2005 with a Texas-based development firm fell apart.

    The state developed the initial phase of a project to build the UH West Oahu campus, which opened in 2012, after a P3 deal reached in 2005 with a Texas-based development firm fell apart.

Several state agencies in Hawaii have statutory power to engage in public-private partnerships, and results often haven’t been what was expected. Read more

