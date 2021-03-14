Financing issues often complicate public-private partnerships in Hawaii
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / APRIL 2019
The state picked Honey Bee USA Inc. to develop and repair facilities at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor in 2009, but the developer subsequently defaulted on rent.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2012
The state developed the initial phase of a project to build the UH West Oahu campus, which opened in 2012, after a P3 deal reached in 2005 with a Texas-based development firm fell apart.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree