Marines trading away Hawaii helicopters for new capabilities to counter China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marines trading away Hawaii helicopters for new capabilities to counter China

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  A new KC-130 refueling squadron is coming to Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Here, a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft conducts training at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

    U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO CPL. JOSEPH ABREGO / 2017

    A new KC-130 refueling squadron is coming to Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Here, a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft conducts training at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

The Marine Corps in Hawaii is losing all of its traditional helicopters — more than 35 in all — in a radical restructuring across the entire service branch to save $12 billion and spend it on new approaches to potentially fight China in the Western Pacific. Read more

