Public-private partnerships have a troubled history in Hawaii
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY RENDERING
690 Pohukaina: The HCDA partnered with Ohio-based Forest City Enterprises to build a pair of towers with 804 largely market-rate rental apartments on state land in Kakaako in 2012. The deal fell apart after a negotiation impasse partly related to the push to include a school in the project.
COURTESY RENDERING
Kewalo Harbor: In 1998, the Hawaii Community Development Authority board selected a $138 million plan by local businessman D.G. “Andy” Anderson for an entertainment complex that included a Ferris wheel, laser-light tower, concert shell, restaurants and shops. The P3 project was later killed over perceived risky financial projections.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Aloha Stadium redevlopment plan would make the 98-acre site available under a 99-year lease to a developer or developers that would produce a new stadium surrounded by other development such as housing and retail. Pictured here is the stadium in January.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
In December, after receiving bids that were more than $1 billion higher than anticipated, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation dropped its years-long effort to secure a P3 to build the last pieces of the system and run it for 30 years.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nohona Hale: The 111-unit low-income rental apartment tower in Kakaako that opened last year is considered a P3 success for the HCDA.