Public-private partnerships have a troubled history in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public-private partnerships have a troubled history in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • COURTESY RENDERING 690 Pohukaina: The HCDA partnered with Ohio-based Forest City Enterprises to build a pair of towers with 804 largely market-rate rental apartments on state land in Kakaako in 2012. The deal fell apart after a negotiation impasse partly related to the push to include a school in the project.

  • COURTESY RENDERING Kewalo Harbor: In 1998, the Hawaii Community Development Authority board selected a $138 million plan by local businessman D.G. “Andy” Anderson for an entertainment complex that included a Ferris wheel, laser-light tower, concert shell, restaurants and shops. The P3 project was later killed over perceived risky financial projections.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Aloha Stadium redevlopment plan would make the 98-acre site available under a 99-year lease to a developer or developers that would produce a new stadium surrounded by other development such as housing and retail. Pictured here is the stadium in January.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM In December, after receiving bids that were more than $1 billion higher than anticipated, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation dropped its years-long effort to secure a P3 to build the last pieces of the system and run it for 30 years.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Nohona Hale: The 111-unit low-income rental apartment tower in Kakaako that opened last year is considered a P3 success for the HCDA.

Building a new stadium in Hala­wa was difficult and delayed in 1975, so perhaps the same can be expected with the state effort to build a new stadium there now. Read more

