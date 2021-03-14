Vital Statistics: March 5 to 11, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 5-11
>> Steven Jeff Gragasin Ariola and Sziezel Rae Baloran Pascua
>> Amy Elizabeth Augustine and Derek Antony Ward
>> Abel Santiago Beltran and Angry Graciela Chirinos Lima
>> David Matthew Bennewitz and Alexandra Brandy Verducci
>> Chandla Cierra-Sky Boneta and Jordan Shay Dorsey
>> Michael James Bryant and Tabetha Anne Smith
>> Justin Lee Takashi Clevenger and Charity Ramos
>> Jennell Keikilani I Mei Garma and Diego Pablo Garcia
>> Gerard Christopher Gil and Lindsay Mitsuko Cachola
>> Samantha Pexevoski Goulart and Eduardo Dias Beninca
>> Jennifer Suzan Green and Djordje Zikic
>> Peter Aaron Guitron Jr. and Melissa-Victoria Santua Cruz
>> Krystle Erin Hara and Jared Nathaneal Cook
>> Brendon Kaoru Heal and Saori Yoshida Miranda
>> Haunani Nanihala Kauli‘a and Pedro Torres Jr.
>> Kristina Lavrinov and Joseph Leuia Paleafei
>> Simeone Vakaliafa Mapu and Keke Bobbie-Sharlei Julia Moala
>> Mark Allen Miller and Amanda Marie Horner
>> Kolia Moua and Bradley Scott Hebert
>> Hashim Melvin Mustapha and Letitia Leialoha Sakai
>> Jaimie Kristine Norman and Taylor Jay Elmo
>> Reid Hiroshi Oshiro and Lisa Akemi Sakuda
>> Valentina Alva Reyna Rubi- Munoz and Davis Andrew Little
>> Christopher Matthew Shannon and Nicole Jane Luzza
>> Sandy Yuanzhao Shen and Zebulun Gearhart Johnson
>> Kawika Ronald Smith and Amethyst Puanani Uele-Ching
>> Jamiely Nocon Solarte and Rex Yasay Ramos
>> Melody Crystal Bularon Tacang and CharityRose Jones Salsedo
>> Brandon Jesse Tagalicud and Risa Tamai
>> Andrew Scott White and Karol Lynn Heinen
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 5-11
>> Avery-Hila‘i Kamalanimekaleianuenueakeakua Ah Yee
>> Skye Pu‘uwai Alvarez
>> Trulia Linei Ameen
>> Cheyse Genei Kaimalie Baetz
>> Mila Hinami Braceros
>> Cristen Luanglath Castleberry
>> Kanoa William Clark
>> Adelaide Grace Cochran
>> Colt Lee Cochran
>> Chevy Kainoaikaehu‘ala‘i Constantino
>> Leon Kauanihipalikahikoikahala Thomas Daguzan
>> Levi David Kala‘iku Domdoma- Castro
>> Phillip Hoi-Sing Drew
>> Atlas Ismaya Robert Earnsberger
>> Holiday Ku‘uanela Feeney
>> Victor “Zyd” Aningat Fermin III
>> Finn Terry Gardes Albritton
>> Andre Richard Guardado
>> Chason-Stanley Kaleoikaikamaikalani Huddy-Fanene
>> Lehia Eleili Jennings
>> Lenyx Ventula Kaumuali‘i Kamoku
>> Breyton Mokiau Bueno Kauhane
>> Darren Ho Lam Koja
>> Younis Kai Marron
>> Calliope Grace Remmi Menor
>> Wesley Bennett Poster
>> Elizabeth Hope Rader
>> James Edward Shipp
>> Erza Skarlet Simons
>> Elena Louise Solorzano
>> Charlotte Dalisay Supapo
>> Levi Kamalieokekaiea Towne
>> Ka‘ili-Grace Napualani Waipa
>> Reef Legend Reign Wilderman
>> Luke Eugene Wilson
