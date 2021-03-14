comscore Coach Eran Ganot owns Hawaii basketball team’s failures | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Coach Eran Ganot owns Hawaii basketball team’s failures

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rainbow Warriors gathered around coach Eran Ganot during a timeout against the Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 11.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Rainbow Warriors gathered around coach Eran Ganot during a timeout against the Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 11.

It is a one-word question Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot acknowledged following Thursday’s 65-52 loss to UC Riverside. It marked the fourth Big West tournament in a row that the Rainbow Warriors failed to advance out of the opening round. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 13, 2021

Scroll Up