Sports

No. 1 Hawaii volleyball completes weekend sweep

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii senior Rado Parapunov set the tone from the service line and just kept on hammering and the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors capped an impressive road trip by completing a series sweep of No. 3 UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. Read more

