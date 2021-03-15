Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Online vaccine signups for 65-plus Today Updated 1:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Today’s the day when those in the 1-C category — seniors, certain essential workers and certain patients with high-risk conditions — are officially eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Today’s the day when those in the 1-C category — seniors, certain essential workers and certain patients with high-risk conditions — are officially eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. Some qualifying by age, however, could sign up after the announcement was made Thursday. And some of those might have needed that extra time. According to a Pew Research study from 2019, almost a quarter of seniors do not use the internet. Snagging a vaccine appointment is surely one time when online skills count. Previous Story Column: Having all three vaccines will ensure Hawaii’s health