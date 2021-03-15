Off the News: Online vaccine signups for 65-plus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today’s the day when those in the 1-C category — seniors, certain essential workers and certain patients with high-risk conditions — are officially eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. Read more

Today’s the day when those in the 1-C category — seniors, certain essential workers and certain patients with high-risk conditions — are officially eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. Some qualifying by age, however, could sign up after the announcement was made Thursday.

And some of those might have needed that extra time. According to a Pew Research study from 2019, almost a quarter of seniors do not use the internet. Snagging a vaccine appointment is surely one time when online skills count.