comscore Hawaii women earn 85 cents to a man’s dollar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii women earn 85 cents to a man’s dollar

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, union members accounted for 23.7% of Hawaii’s wage and salary workers as compared with 10.8% nationwide. Resting in the women’s locker room after their shift Friday were Queen Kapiolani Hotel housekeepers Ronalyn Gomez, above left, Rebecca Ventura and Pat Agonoy. They are Local 5 members. Local 5 union workers make the same rate for their respective jobs regardless of their gender.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, union members accounted for 23.7% of Hawaii’s wage and salary workers as compared with 10.8% nationwide. Resting in the women’s locker room after their shift Friday were Queen Kapiolani Hotel housekeepers Ronalyn Gomez, above left, Rebecca Ventura and Pat Agonoy. They are Local 5 members. Local 5 union workers make the same rate for their respective jobs regardless of their gender.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Queen Kapiolani Hotel housekeeper Ronalyn Gomez checks her schedule.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Queen Kapiolani Hotel housekeeper Ronalyn Gomez checks her schedule.

Women in Hawaii earned 85.1% of what a man made in 2019; however, they fared better than the national average. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 51 new infections statewide

Scroll Up