Tens of thousands of Hawaii residents live in areas vulnerable to dam failure
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
A home on Hahana Road in Peahi, Maui, was flooded and moved a few feet off its foundation March 8 after the overtopping of Kaupakalua Dam.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree