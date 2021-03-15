comscore Tens of thousands of Hawaii residents live in areas vulnerable to dam failure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tens of thousands of Hawaii residents live in areas vulnerable to dam failure

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A home on Hahana Road in Peahi, Maui, was flooded and moved a few feet off its foundation March 8 after the overtopping of Kaupakalua Dam.

After last week’s evacuation of homes below Kaupakalua Dam and Reservoir on Maui, it’s worth noting that tens of thousands of people in Hawaii live in areas vulnerable to the deadly potential of dam failure. Read more

