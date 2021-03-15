’Bows blow out Hawaii Hilo Vulcans to sweep series
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza launched a three-run home run during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii starting pitcher Logan Pouelsen delivered during the first inning of Sunday’s game against Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree