comscore ’Bows blow out Hawaii Hilo Vulcans to sweep series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

’Bows blow out Hawaii Hilo Vulcans to sweep series

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza launched a three-run home run during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza launched a three-run home run during the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii starting pitcher Logan Pouelsen delivered during the first inning of Sunday’s game against Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii starting pitcher Logan Pouelsen delivered during the first inning of Sunday’s game against Hawaii Hilo at Les Murakami Stadium.

Logan Pouelsen, Austin Teixeira and Calvin Turchin combined on a three-hit shutout as Hawaii routed Hawaii-Hilo 13-0 on Sunday at sunny Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 15, 2021

Scroll Up