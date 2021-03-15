’Bows blow out Hawaii Hilo Vulcans to sweep series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Logan Pouelsen, Austin Teixeira and Calvin Turchin combined on a three-hit shutout as Hawaii routed Hawaii-Hilo 13-0 on Sunday at sunny Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Logan Pouelsen, Austin Teixeira and Calvin Turchin combined on a three-hit shutout as Hawaii routed Hawaii-Hilo 13-0 on Sunday at sunny Les Murakami Stadium.

Coach Mike Trapasso’s squad improved to 8-2 overall after completing a three-game sweep of the Vulcans. After a rainout on Friday, UH eked out 3-2 and 6-2 wins on Saturday.

For Pouelsen, Tommy John surgery and an offseason of rehab on his elbow led to his first appearance of the season.

“It was really special. I was hoping I’d be able to go for Arizona State, but my shoulder was a little tight. It’s really exciting to get back on the field with the guys. It’s awesome,” the 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior right-hander said. “I want to thank Coach Trap for giving me the opportunity to come back this year. A lot of people didn’t get a chance to have an extra year. It’s the last ride. We’re a really good team and can compete against every single team. The guys around me keep me pumped up.”

The Warriors will play host to Long Beach State in a four-game series this weekend to begin Big West Conference action.

UH-Hilo fell to 0-3 in its first weekend of play.

Pouelsen fanned two Vulcans and walked one, allowing one hit in three innings. He yielded to Teixeira, who pitched one-hit ball for five scoreless innings with three strikeouts and a walk.

Turchin finished up with one inning, striking out one and permitting one hit.

Matt Campos went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, doubling his hit total for the season. He was also hit by a Christian DeJesus pitch.

“I couldn’t have done this without my team. Pitchers did a good job getting outs. The guys before me do a good job getting on. It’s great that guys are showing out and playing great when their number is called,” the former ‘Iolani standout said. “Anyone on this team has a chance to make an impact on any given day.”

Kole Kaler went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alex Baeza and freshman Safea Villaruz-Mauai, a Waiakea graduate, powered three-run homers in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Vulcans got busy in the top of the first inning with a leadoff double to left by Chris Aubort, but he was nabbed at third base by Pouelsen a moment later on a sacrifice bunt try by Casey Yamauchi.

Yamauchi stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball, but Pouelsen whiffed John Bicos to end the threat.

Hawaii responded with a two-out single by Kaler in the bottom of the first, but he was caught off first base on a pickoff attempt and tagged out at second to end the inning.

Hawaii broke the ice in the bottom of the second with two runs. Baeza doubled to right-center, Dallas Duarte was hit by a pitch, and Campos singled to left, scoring Baeza from second. After Jared Quandt blooped a single to left to load the bases, Aaron Ujimori’s fielder’s choice ground ball to second brought Duarte home for a 2-0 Hawaii lead.

The Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the fourth off the Vulcans’ third pitcher, Jonathan Buhl. Duarte led off with a single and Campos followed with a double to left. Duarte came home on a sacrifice fly by Quandt for a 3-0 lead.

Hawaii added four more runs in the fifth. Adam Fogel led off with a double to center and came home on Kaler’s triple to left. UH-Hilo center fielder Bradyn Yoshida made a spectacular, diving catch on a long drive by Baeza, but Kaler scored easily from third base for a five-run Hawaii lead.

Jacob Igawa and Duarte followed with a singles, and Campos’ hot afternoon continued with a double to left, scoring Igawa. Hawaii led 6-0 after chasing Buhl.

Duarte scored moments later on a wild pitch by UH-Hilo’s fourth pitcher, Takashi Umino.

Hawaii powered three-run homers in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Fogel walked and Kaler singled before Baeza launched a towering drive over the right-field fence to vault Hawaii to a 10-0 lead.

In the seventh, Scotty Scott was hit by a pitch and pinch hitter Naighel Calderon singled before Villaruz-Mauai sent an opposite-field homer over the left field fence for a 13-run cushion.

UH-Hilo will begin a series of games with PacWest pod partner HPU. The Vulcans host the Sharks in Hilo on Friday, the start of 12 consecutive games between the D-II programs.