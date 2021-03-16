Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Islands of the best rainbows Today Updated 6:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Thanks to our subtropical location — wherein the weather pattern is dominated by tradewinds, with alternating showers and clear skies — beautifully vivid rainbows are plentiful. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Thanks to our subtropical location — wherein the weather pattern is dominated by tradewinds, with alternating showers and clear skies — beautifully vivid rainbows are plentiful. For help regarding where to look to catch a glimpse before they fade, there’s a new free smart-phone app, RainbowChase, that predicts likely rainbow spots on Oahu, based on the angle of the sun and moisture in the air. The app was produced by Steven Businger, a University of Hawaii atmospheric science professor, along with a local businessman. Businger penned “The Secrets of the Best Rainbows on Earth,” an article recently published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. Previous Story Editorial: City takes risks in new guidelines