comscore Beer Lab HI collaborations sell out in seconds flat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Beer Lab HI collaborations sell out in seconds flat

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:27 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Nick Wong, owner, labeling new beer. Beer Lab will be putting labels on cans for a special limited edition release called Electric Lili Pepper.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Nick Wong, owner, labeling new beer. Beer Lab will be putting labels on cans for a special limited edition release called Electric Lili Pepper.

Nicolas Wong, co-founder and president of Beer Lab, said the goal is to produce at least one collaboration monthly, restricted to what can be brewed in a single tank. So that means at most only 1,400 cans are available per batch. Read more

Previous Story
By the Glass: Springtime is for lighter wines

Scroll Up