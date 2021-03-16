Beer Lab HI collaborations sell out in seconds flat
- By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 7:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nick Wong, owner, labeling new beer. Beer Lab will be putting labels on cans for a special limited edition release called Electric Lili Pepper.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree