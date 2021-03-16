The Electric Kitchen: Kids can make these snacks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has been entertaining Hawaii families since 1955. When challenged by in-person limitations due to the pandemic, HTY quickly pivoted to digital content with the release of their hit TV show “The HI Way,” which has a viewership of more than 3 million. This year’s virtual season includes “Duke, the Carp Who Would Not Quit,” and soon, the world premier of “Stories of Oceania.”

Digital production has allowed HTY to expand beyond local audiences. It has begun a membership model that provides access to new digital content for families and educators. Go to htyweb.org to sign up.

This week, try these kid-friendly recipes from our character friends at HTY.

KEOKI’S CHEESY ANIMAL CRACKERS

3/4 cup flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

Pinch kosher salt

1 (8-ounce) package shredded cheddar cheese

4 tablespoons salted butter, softened

2 to 3 tablespoons cold water

In mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch and salt. Add cheese and butter. Mix.

Using hands, add 2 tablespoons water and mix to form dough. Add remaining water if dough is too dry. Shape into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment. Remove dough from plastic wrap and place on lightly floured flat surface.

Roll out dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut out shapes using 1-inch cookie cutters. Place on prepared cookie sheet. Bake 15 minutes, until crackers are puffed up and golden. Makes 140 crackers.

Approximate nutritional information, per 10 crackers: 130 calories, 9 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 8 g carbohydrate, 4 g protein, no fiber or sugar.

TUTU’S PURPLE POTATO MUFFINS

1 cup Okinawan sweet potato (about 2 to 3 potatoes)

1/2 cup hot water (to mash potatoes)

1-3/4 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

1 block butter, melted

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons maple syrup or 1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Wrap potatoes in foil, place on cookie sheet and bake 30 to 40 minutes, until tender.

Peel potatoes, then mash in mixing bowl, slowly adding hot water to soften. Set aside.

Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees. Line muffin pan with paper liners.

In separate bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and ginger.

To mashed potatoes, add butter, milk, maple syrup and vanilla; gently mix. Slowly add dry ingredients until everything is combined. Don’t overmix.

Using ice cream scoop, fill muffin liners about 2/3 full. Bake 20 minutes. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per muffin: 210 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 3 g protein.

HIPPY DOG’S FROZEN BANANA POPS WITH GRANOLA

2 to 3 ripe bananas, peeled

1 cup granola

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Pinch kosher salt

Popsicle sticks

Semi-sweet chocolate (melted) and sprinkles for toppings

Line cookie sheet with parchment. In mixing bowl, using a fork, mash bananas. Mix in granola, chocolate chips and salt. Using your hands, shape mixture into 6 to 8 balls. Place balls onto prepared cookie sheet and place in freezer for 20 minutes.

Remove from freezer, poke a popsicle stick into each ball and return to freezer for another 2 to 3 hours, until frozen. Makes 6 to 8 popsicles.

Optional: Dip frozen pops into melted chocolate and sprinkles; return to freezer until chocolate hardens.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on 2 bananas and not including dipped melted chocolate): 120 calories, 4 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 50 mg sodium, 22 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 20 g protein.

