Granola is a food that doesn’t always live up to its healthy image. If you want it for its nutritional value, it’s best to check the ingredient list, where you might find more carbohydrates, saturated fat and added sugar than you might expect.

Yuko Provenzola was aware of this. Then, when the Aina Haina resident was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019, she acted on the information.

“I knew I had to embrace a cleaner diet, not just for myself, but for my family,” said Provenzola, who said her cancer is under control after surgery. “My son loved snacking on granola, but most of the ones in the store were unhealthy and loaded with tons of sugar.”

After some experimenting in her home kitchen, she came up with Yukonola. She still does all the work herself, but started producing from a commercial kitchen and distributing in November.

Yukonola is only available online now, but that will soon change.

“We’re doing a pop-up at Nordstrom on Saturday and will be displaying our product there,” she said. “Eventually we want to get it into more stores, but I want to get it tested for shelf-life first.”

Provenzola is from Massachusetts and a business graduate of the University of Vermont. So it makes sense that maple syrup from New England is among the natural ingredients she uses in her Cha Cha Chocolate, Tropical Paradise and Original Crunch varieties. So are almonds, honey, flax, chia seeds, hemp and cacao nibs.

“I wanted to create something that was health-forward, but as a self- proclaimed foodie I didn’t want to sacrifice on taste,” Provenzola said.

She also shares recipes that include granola on the blog on her website. Most follow the healthy eating theme, and all look delicious.

A third cup of her Original Crunch granola, with oats and almonds, contains 7 grams of total fat, 2 g saturated fat and no trans fat or cholesterol. Added sugars measure 5 g, net carbohydrates 12 g. A same-sized serving of a supermarket brand, Nature Valley Oats & Honey, lists on its label a similar amount of fat and cholesterol, but more added sugar (8.5 g) and net carbs (18.5 g).

Yukonola sells for $12.99 per 10-ounce bag via yukonola.com. A pop-up event at Nordstrom Ala Moana Center, second floor, runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.