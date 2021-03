Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

ZOOM PANEL EXPLORES COMMUNITY SERVICE

Agriculture, education and culinary groups that have been serving the community through the pandemic will share their stories in a virtual panel discussion on National Ag Day, Tuesday.

The 5:30 p.m. Zoom session, “Rising Up,” will open with keynote speaker Kristin Frost Albrecht, executive director of The Food Basket on Hawaii island. Panelists will then discuss projects and partnerships they’ve developed to serve the needy and unite the community.

Registration is $10, through HFWF.me, with all proceeds benefiting the Kokua Ag & Culinary Fund.

EASTER TO GO

Kupu, a nonprofit serving youths, is offering a takeout Easter feast with beef brisket, sausage, smoked chicken wings and multiple sides. Cost is $50 for two, $100 for four. A vegetarian option with veggie kebabs, stuffed portobello mushrooms and roasted Brussels sprouts is $40 or $80. Order by noon March 29 at kupuculinary.square.site or call 439-8376. Drive-thru pickup is 9 a.m. to noon April 3 at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Ho‘okupu Center, 1125 Ala Moana Blvd.