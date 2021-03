Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc., a private, nonprofit community action agency, has announced the appointment of the following employees to HCAP Head Start’s newest Education Program as education managers: Read more

>> Dona Arai started with HCAP in 2009 as an assistant teacher at the Kunia classroom. Arai holds a Bachelor of Social Science in early childhood education from the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

>> Marichelle Limjoco started with HCAP Head Start as a parent volunteer and was later hired as a teacher. She then became a teacher in 2012 at Ewa Head Start. Most recently she has been a HCAP Head Start teacher mentor.

