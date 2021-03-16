comscore State House resolution opposes $1.9B Hawaii radar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State House resolution opposes $1.9B Hawaii radar

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

A resolution introduced in the state Legislature calls for the Missile Defense Agency to “resist” siting a $1.9 billion defensive radar in Hawaii because it is a “prime example of wasteful Pentagon spending” during a time of unprecedented need for public services in health, education and welfare. Read more

