Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: DLIR hiring to help unemployed

For Hawaii's jobless who can't get through to the state's unemployment insurance call center, the labor director has a novel idea: Answer the phones yourself.

"If you are looking for work, we are still desperately looking for individuals to come and work here at the unemployment insurance office," said Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in an interview with the Star-Advertiser's Spotlight Hawaii. "We're looking for adjudicators, and we're also looking for call center agents."

You can apply through the DLIR website: labor.hawaii.gov/jobs/.