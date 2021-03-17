comscore Bill to require interpreters for Micronesians at hospitals moves forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill to require interpreters for Micronesians at hospitals moves forward

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii island hospitals serving more than 500 Micronesians may be required to provide diversity training for their staff and hire community health care workers and interpreters to translate in Chuukese, Marshall­ese and more. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii records 48 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,352

Scroll Up