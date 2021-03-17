comscore DHHL picks 2 community solar developers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DHHL picks 2 community solar developers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Two renewable-energy developers have been selected by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to proceed in the process to lease DHHL’s revenue-generating parcels for proposed solar and storage projects on Oahu and Hawaii island. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii records 48 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,352

Scroll Up