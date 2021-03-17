DHHL picks 2 community solar developers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two renewable-energy developers have been selected by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to proceed in the process to lease DHHL’s revenue-generating parcels for proposed solar and storage projects on Oahu and Hawaii island. The selection follows an August solicitation by the department and a subsequent initial round of beneficiary consultation.

The International Center for Appropriate and Sustainable Energy and Nexamp Solar LLC were selected among eight applications received.

DHHL intends to issue a general lease for land to be used for renewable-energy projects. Renewable energy was determined to be an appropriate use of these lands through the development of the department’s island plans as well as DHHL’s 2009 Hoomaluo energy policy.

Hawaiian Telcom broadband expands to 10,740

Hawaiian Telcom enabled broadband service with speeds up to 940 megabits per second download and 300 Mbps upload last year to more than 10,740 locations in Hawaii.

Nearly 2,400 of these locations are in areas defined by the Federal Communications Commission as high-cost and/or isolated rural areas that include Ainaloa, Hawaiian Acres, Hawi, Kapaau, Kawaihae, Ocean View Estates, Pahoa Village, Papaikou and Volcano on the Big Island; Huelo, Kahoma Village, Wailuku and Ulupalakua on Maui; Koloa and Princeville on Kauai; and Waialua, Waipahu and Waipio on Oahu.

Kaiser awards $111,777 to 2 nonprofits

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has awarded $111,777 in grants to two organizations working to create healthier habits and environments for keiki and kupuna in Hawaii.

The American Diabetes Association received $25,000 to shift its Imagine Project Power program to a virtual setting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Imagine Project Power provides youth between the ages of 7 and 13 who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes with tools and resources to develop healthy, lifelong and sustainable habits.

Kula No Na Po‘e Hawai‘i received $86,777 for its Kupuna Community Care Network II program, which serves Native Hawaiian kupuna from Papakolea, Kewalo and Kalawahine Hawaii Homesteads. Participants will receive basic technology education, information on the effects of dementia and COVID-19, and tools to create a safe home and community environment.