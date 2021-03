Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the appointment of two individuals:

>> Sondra Leiggi Brandon has been named vice president of patient care, behavioral health. She previously served as systems director of behavioral health. Prior to that, Brandon worked at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu as a psychiatric APRN and nurse manager of telemetry.

>> Kapunahele J. Montgomery has been named vice president of patient care, cardiac services. Montgomery previously served as director of cardiovascular services. He has been a nurse for 25 years.

