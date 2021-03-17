comscore Proposal for condo towers in Kakaako Makai dies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposal for condo towers in Kakaako Makai dies

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:57 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Ron Iwami of Friends of Kewalos spoke Tuesday to a crowd gathered at the state Capitol to oppose a proposal to allow OHA to develop residential towers in Kakaako Makai.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Save Our Kakaako Coalition rallied Tuesday in front of the state Capitol against a bill that would have allowed OHA and others to develop residential towers in Kakaako Makai.

Kicking off a Save Our Kakaako Coalition rally Tuesday morning on the steps of the state Capitol, state House Speaker Scott Saiki announced the death of a bill seeking to change existing law to allow the state Office of Hawaiian Affairs to build housing in Kakaako Makai. Read more

