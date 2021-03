Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With self-deprecating humor and self-determination, University of Hawaii pitcher Logan Pouelsen has powered through challenges from elbow surgery to a series-opening lineup.

It was little surprise Pouelsen overcame a coronavirus infection to return as one of the key starters in the Rainbow Warriors’ pitching rotation. Pouelsen, a fifth-year senior, pitched three scoreless inning against Hawaii Hilo this past weekend. He will start in Sunday’s series finale against Long Beach State.

Three months ago, Pouelsen was preparing to depart from California, where he spent the Christmas break, to Honolulu. Despite precautions and adhering to safety protocols, Pouelsen tested positive for COVID-19. The effects were gradual and then forceful.

“It was brutal,” Pouelsen said. “I was in bed for five days. I was so sick. My body hurt. My body ached.”

Pouelsen did not experience a fever. But he suffered sinus pressure that caused headaches. “It felt like I’d got done catching four straight games,” Pouelsen said. “My body just ached. I literally couldn’t get out of bed.”

For a period, Pouelsen was unable to smell or taste flavors. “I wasn’t really hungry because I wasn’t able to taste anything,” Pouelsen recalled. “I had to tell myself: ‘This is like some chicken and pasta and stuff, tomatoes.’ Nothing. It was crazy.”

As both senses gradually returned, he was able to enjoy one of his favorites. “A nice poke bowl,” Pouelsen said.

Pouelsen spent 14 days in quarantine in California, After being deemed healthy, he was released from isolation and returned to Honolulu.

Pouelsen conceded it was “rough” in his initial attempts to regain his cardio fitness. Medical staff frequently monitored his breathing and heart rate. As the preseason training progressed, Pouelsen eventually was able to increase his bullpen work to 75 pitches, putting him on schedule to pitch in the season-opening road series against Arizona State.

But Pouelsen began to experience discomfort in his right (pitching) shoulder. He was held out of the ASU series, then underwent treatment after the team returned to Honolulu. He was held out of the ensuing series against Hawaii Pacific before getting the green light to pitch against Hilo.

UH head coach Mike Trapasso put Pouelsen on a 40-pitch limit against the Vulcans. In three innings, Pouelsen threw 38 pitches and allowed one hit and a walk, Pouelsen threw strikes on 60.1% of his pitches, and first-strike pitches to seven of 11 batters. He effectively mixed two- and four-seam fastballs, curves, sliders and changeups.

Pouelsen also has embraced his pitcher-only role. Pouelsen did not pitch as a Huntington Beach High senior in 2016 after needing Tommy John surgery to repair an elbow injury. Pouelsen was used as a corner infielder and designated hitter early in his UH career while building arm strength. With his success on the mound, particularly pitching on Sundays, it was mutually agreed Pouelsen should focus on pitching.

Pouelsen said he has found an outlet for his power swing,

“I’m actually trying to get back into golf since I’m not swinging anymore,” Pouelsen said. “And that urban myth of golf messing up your baseball swing, I haven’t golfed since I was 15. I have to find me a new pair of clubs.”

Because the pandemic shortened the 2020 season, the NCAA allowed last year’s seniors a mulligan on their eligibility. Trapasso said it was “an easy decision” to bring back Pouelsen and catcher Tyler Murray — former Huntington Beach High teammates — for a second senior season. Trapasso said “generous boosters” paid for the extra season.

“Logan is a guy, when you have one conversation with him, you know how special he is as a person,” Trapasso said. “He is a positive person and as gregarious a person you will be around. That positive attitude is infectious. He’s been that way as long as I’ve known him.”