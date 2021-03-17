University of Hawaii uncertain about its participation in video game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii said it hasn’t decided whether it will take part in EA Sports’ relaunching of its popular college football video game.

EA Sports announced in February that it was bringing back the game, which was popular with both college athletes and fans, for the first time since 2013. No date for release has been announced.

The game has been at the center of the Name, Image and Likeness debate in state legislatures and Congress over players’ rights.

A ground-breaking suit brought against EA, the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company by former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Brannon resulted in a $40 million settlement for thousands of players featured in the video games. While the game didn’t directly name players featured, it used their jerseys, appearances, skin tones and skills without paying players.

With NCAA legislation concerning NIL rights pending and new laws in several states, including California and Florida, due to begin this summer, schools have been opting in or out of providing school logo rights to the EA venture.

Athletic director David Matlin said the issue is currently “under review” at UH.

For example, several schools, including Notre Dame, Northwestern, Tulane, Fresno State and Wisconsin, have chosen not to participate, while others, including Penn State, Nebraska and Michigan, have said they plan to participate if certain expectations are met.

Meanwhile, pending federal legislation would prohibit the NCAA or other groups from placing any restrictions on types or sizes of competition athletes could receive.