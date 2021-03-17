comscore University of Hawaii uncertain about its participation in video game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii uncertain about its participation in video game

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii said it hasn’t decided whether it will take part in EA Sports’ relaunching of its popular college football video game. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii seniors Rado Parapunov and Patrick Gasman earn honors for No. 1 Warriors

Scroll Up