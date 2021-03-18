comscore Hawaii moves to allow campaign funds to be used for child care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii moves to allow campaign funds to be used for child care

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers are considering making it legal for candidates running for political office to tap their campaign donations to cover child care costs. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii records 69 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,421

Scroll Up