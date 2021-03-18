comscore Honolulu rail project’s price tag hits $12.4B | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu rail project’s price tag hits $12.4B

  • By Dan Nakaso and Ashley Mizuo dnakaso@staradvertiser.com amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu rail project is now expected to be completed in 10 years. Construction continued in Kalihi on Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Construction of the Honolulu rail project, pictured here on Wednesday, is heading downtown to Dillingham Boulevard, on the doorstep of the Kalihi Transit Center on Middle Street.

The board that oversees the city’s troubled rail project expects to be told today that the cost has now ballooned to $12.449 billion, the projected shortfall stands at $3.577 billion and the completion date has been pushed back to March 2031. Read more

