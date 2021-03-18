comscore Kuliouou Fire destroys home of prominent surfer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kuliouou Fire destroys home of prominent surfer

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Tony Moniz recovered precious family documents Wednesday from a safe as he sifted through his family’s belongings after a house fire Tuesday in Kuliouou.

A fire ravaged the home of former pro surfer Tony Moniz in Kuliouou Tuesday night. Read more

