Kuliouou Fire destroys home of prominent surfer

A fire ravaged the home of former pro surfer Tony Moniz in Kuliouou Tuesday night.

Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the fire that broke out at the single-family home at 6143 Summer St. shortly before 7:45 p.m.

When they arrived, fire crews observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the carport, which quickly spread through the entire house, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Moniz, 61, said he dozed on the couch in his living room when he heard loud popping sounds coming from the carport. Smoke alarms were activated and Moniz and his wife, Tammy Moniz, safely escaped the blaze. Strong winds fanned the flames through the structure.

The fire also scorched a large mango tree next to the home and Moniz’s pickup truck parked in front of the residence.

“It happened so fast,” Tony Moniz said. “It was so surreal.”

Firefighters cooled down two propane tanks to prevent them from exploding and brought the fire under control just after 8:15 p.m. The blaze was extinguished about 45 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $493,000 to the structure and $75,000 to its contents.

Moniz and his wife returned to their home Wednesday morning, where Moniz and family members sifted through the ashes of the charred structure.

His Bible as well as his wife’s Bible were unscathed by the fire. Also recovered were 10 of Tony Moniz’s big-wave “gun” surfboards, which were intact.

Moniz also salvaged a surfboard that the late legendary surfer Ben Aipa shaped for him. The board’s nose was charred.

The couple’s mailbox melted in the fire, except for a Hawaii state flag sticker on it.

As she stood on the sidewalk next to her home, Tammy Moniz said she is thankful no one was hurt in the blaze.

Neighbors, family members and friends dropped off food, water and supplies for her and her husband.

The Moniz ohana is a well-known surfing family that owns and operates two surf schools — Faith Surf School and Moniz Family Surf — in Waikiki.

The East Oahu home, steps away from Kuliouou Beach, has been in their family for generations.

Tammy Moniz’s grandfather, the late Keichi Osaki, bequeathed the house to her. Osaki served as principal of Central Intermediate School and was a self- employed contractor.

The home is where Tony and Tammy Moniz raised their five now-adult children, all of whom are prolific surfers, including daughter Kelia Moniz Termini, a two-time world longboard champion.