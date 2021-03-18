2 more University of Hawaii basketball players, James Jean-Marie and Kameron Ng set to transfer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii post/forward James Jean-Marie and guard Kameron Ng have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Jean-Marie was the Rainbow Warriors’ second-leading scorer, averaging an identical 12.2 points in 21 overall games and in 18 Big West contests.

“I love Hawaii,” Jean-Marie told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a telephone interview. “I met some nice people — my teammates, the coaches.”

Jean-Marie said he has not decided whether to transfer to another school or to pursue a professional career.

Jean-Marie’s decision was expected. Despite an NCAA amendment allowing players to repeat this year’s class standing next season, Jean-Marie maintained his intent to spend only one season with the ’Bows.

“He’s been pretty consistent from the start to the finish,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “It was expected to be one year and, even through the changes, he — and we — knew it would be one year. I don’t think there’s any surprise there.”

Jean-Marie transferred from the University of San Diego in August. With accuracy from behind the arc and quickness in the post, Jean-Marie was projected to play the five and four. Sophomore post Bernardo da Silva’s season-ending injury led to Jean-Marie and 7-foot Mate Colina splitting time at the five.

“He flourished in that role, to be honest,” Ganot said. “Call it a number, but he could play inside and out. I still think he’s a late bloomer. He’s only played one-and-a-half years of Division I basketball. The bottom line is you can see the improvement in his game, and you can see the big jump he made here.”

In his only season at San Diego, Jean-Marie averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. This season, Jean-Marie hit 54.3% of his shots, including 44.8% on 3s. He averaged 22 minutes in 21 games, 14 of which he started.

“He was the sixth Division I transfer we brought in since we’ve been here,” said Ganot, who was hired in 2015, “and every single one of them did well here. You just look at where he was before and where he was this year, he improved almost across the board. He shot over 50(%) from the field, shot over 40(%) from 3, shot close to 80(%) from the line. I know he said this in our (exit) meeting, he felt he improved in all aspects — on the court and off, and in the classroom.”

Ng played in four games this season before opting out, citing COVID-19 concerns. Ng, a 2019 Saint Francis School graduate, was named the Gatorade Hawaii boys basketball player of the year as a junior and senior.

On Monday, sophomore guard Justin Webster entered the transfer portal. In January, forward Manel Ayol decided to transfer.