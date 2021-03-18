comscore 2 more University of Hawaii basketball players, James Jean-Marie and Kameron Ng set to transfer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 more University of Hawaii basketball players, James Jean-Marie and Kameron Ng set to transfer

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii post/forward James Jean-Marie and guard Kameron Ng have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Read more

