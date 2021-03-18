comscore Aloha Stadium won’t be torn down just yet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aloha Stadium won’t be torn down just yet

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Even with University of Hawaii football no longer in the picture for stadium use in 2021, the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District will wait until sometime in 2022 before it begins tearing down the current facility, a NASED official said. Read more

