Fontes named PacWest Player of the Year

Chaminade senior forward Randi Fontes closed her career with the PacWest’s women’s soccer player of the year award on Wednesday.

Fontes was a prep standout at Pearl City before moving to the Silverswords.

Chaminade teammate Hoku Schatz was selected the newcomer of the year and Silverswords coach Michelle Richardson was selected coach of the year.

Sharon Cain was the only other Silversword named to the conference’s Hawaii team. Hawaii Pacific landed six players on the list and UH Hilo placed four.

Hawaii was shut out of PacWest men’s soccer awards, but HPU placed six athletes on the conference’s all-Hawaii team.

The Sharks had Makana Srivongsana, Austin Stafford, Gerrit Arzberger, Paul Enzingmueller, Bradley Brooks and Ryo Hirayama named to the squad. It was the second annual honor for Arzberger.

UH Hilo had Kalei Tolentino-Perry. Luca Lippert, Caesar Hjerten and Christian Souza honored. Chaminade had Takahiro Kosins, Jamin Fonseca and Tatsushi Hirata named to the team.