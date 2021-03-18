Hawaii’s relievers a reliable bunch early in the season with a combined ERA of 2.75

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sure, the University of Hawaii baseball team’s ’pen does not get enough ink.

But the unheralded bullpen has contributed heavily to the Rainbow Warriors’ 8-2 start. Entering this weekend’s Big West-opening series against Long Beach State, 10 UH relievers have combined for a 2.75 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. In the final two innings, UH pitchers have a 2.37 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

For now, the ’Bows appeared to have reinforced a bullpen that experienced three key departures from last year’s team. The Boston Red Sox drafted Jeremy Wu-Yelland; the San Diego Padres signed Carter Loewen as an undrafted free agent, and Vince Reilly joined his brother at Grand Canyon.

Austin Teixeira has been the most effective out of the bullpen, not allowing a run in seven innings of relief. But Teixeira, a freshman left-hander, is considered the ’Bows’ fourth starting pitcher. His two relief appearances were during two three-game series. He will start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Tai Atkins, Buddie Pindel, Tyler Dyball and Calvin Turchin have emerged as late-inning candidates.

“Tai Atkins has the capability when he’s healthy,” said head coach Mike Trapasso, who also serves as pitching coordinator.

Atkins was held out of last week’s series against Hilo because of shoulder discomfort. “We’ll hope to get him back (on Friday),” Trapasso said. “Particularly if it’s left-handed lineup or left-handed hitter, you’ll see Tai in there in late situations.”

Pindel, a junior who joined UH in August 2019, is 1-1 with a 2.75 ERA and has the ’Bows’ only save. Pindel is displaying a new look (buzz cut) and approach.

“In the recruitment of Buddie,” Trapasso recalled, “it was, ‘hey, the hair is important to me. I’ve got really long hair.’ I said, ‘in this program, all you have to do is look at me. Who am I to tell somebody how to wear their hair? I’m just jealous of anybody who has some. I have no hair.’”

Pindel chopped his hair last summer. “Now that he cut the hair, he realized all the hair that went down to his waist was hiding some really broad shoulders and a strong back,” Trapasso said. “He’s a really physical kid.”

Pindel has used his strength to add oomph to his fastball, and training sessions to develop a changeup. Pindel also benefits from a bait-and-pitch delivery.

“He has a little deception to him,” Trapasso said. “It’s one of those slow deliveries, but then the ball gets on you quick.”

To batters, Pindel has a Texas-hold-’em glare. “You look up ‘unflappable’ in the dictionary, Buddie Pindel’s face is there,” Trapasso said. “He could have thrown nine shutout innings or given up 10 runs in the first, and you’d never know the difference by looking in his eyes. He’s very poised.”

Dyball and Turchin have benefited from newly embraced poise. In three years with the ’Bows, Dyball has unleashed a 90-mph fastball with a natural sink, and a biting slider. After adjusting his grip, Dyball now has, according to Trapasso, a “plus changeup.” A calm determination has launched Dyball into an expanded role.

“This year, I noticed right away when we brought him in to pitch at Arizona State (last month), the look in his eye was total maturity and confidence and no panic whatsoever,” Trapasso said. “It was a good look. We’ve seen a progression in his maturity that’s been fun to watch.”

Trapasso said Turchin battled “in-game struggles” the past two years. Last summer, Turchin changed his back-side arm motion, which improved his control and, eventually, his confidence. Turchin has not allowed a run in two one-inning appearances. Of his 16 pitches, 12 were in the strike zone, including two that resulted in double plays.

“It’s early, and he’s only had a couple outings, but he has the kind of stuff that we need to help us,” Trapasso said of Turchin. “He really does have plus stuff.”

Big West Baseball

>> Who: Hawaii (8-2) vs. Long Beach State (0-0)

>> Where: Les Murakami Stadium

>> Schedule: Friday at 6:35 p.m., Saturday doubleheader at 1:05 p.m., Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: KKEA 1420-AM on Friday, KHKA 1500-AM Saturday and Sunday