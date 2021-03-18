Hawaii’s relievers a reliable bunch early in the season with a combined ERA of 2.75
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM
Austin Teixeira has not allowed a run in seven innings of relief. Teixeira is considered the Rainbows’ fourth starter and will start the second game on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 13
Tyler Dyball, has a 90-mph fastball with a natural sink.
-
HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM
The bullpen has been one of the strengths of the UH season so far. Buddie Pindel boasts a 2.75 ERA and UH’s only save of the season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree