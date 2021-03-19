comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 pm

  • COURTESY USGS

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Japan, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The earthquake occurred at 11:09 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday near the eastern coast of Honshu, Japan.

“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a release.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to reopen on Saturday
Looking Back

Scroll Up