No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.0 magnitude earthquake off Japan

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Japan, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The earthquake occurred at 11:09 p.m. Hawaii time on Friday near the eastern coast of Honshu, Japan.
“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a release.
